Crowds come out for Market Day in downtown Courtenay

Dance partners were swingin’ round and round at the squaredancing, just one of the many atttractions at Market Day in downtown Courtenay on Saturday. Photo by Mike ChouinardDance partners were swingin’ round and round at the squaredancing, just one of the many atttractions at Market Day in downtown Courtenay on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
5th Street was packed for Market Day. Photo by Mike Chouinard5th Street was packed for Market Day. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Fede Filchez plays a solo at the Long & McQuade Main Stage for Market Day.Fede Filchez plays a solo at the Long & McQuade Main Stage for Market Day.
Layla Isberg and dad Ryan enjoy a visit with Mocha Baby, a young goat with Barnyard Party Animals. Photo by Mike ChouinardLayla Isberg and dad Ryan enjoy a visit with Mocha Baby, a young goat with Barnyard Party Animals. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Some visitors check out the Spinner Rings at one of the many store kiosks during Market Day. Photo by Mike ChouinardSome visitors check out the Spinner Rings at one of the many store kiosks during Market Day. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Amy Muloin strums a song from the England Avenue stage. Photo by Mike ChouinardAmy Muloin strums a song from the England Avenue stage. Photo by Mike Chouinard
A 1953 Ford Crestline captures someone’s eye at the Classic Cruisers’ display at Market Day. Photo by Mike ChouinardA 1953 Ford Crestline captures someone’s eye at the Classic Cruisers’ display at Market Day. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cheko Soto and the Positive Rebellion close out the afternoon on the main stage. Photo by Mike ChouinardCheko Soto and the Positive Rebellion close out the afternoon on the main stage. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Market Day marked its 50th year in the streets of downtown Courtenay.

Throughout the morning and afternoon on Saturday, people were treated to music and other street entertainment, food, classic cars, Barnyard Party Animals and lots on offer from local merchants, who set up kiosks in front of stores.

The attractions were centred on 5th Street between Cliffe Avenue and Fitzgerald Avenue, with several streets blocked off to traffic. Some of the attractions spilled over onto the side streets, while a large crowd turned out for the day’s events.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Courtenay

Previous story
Comox Valley welcomes brand new community hospice

Just Posted

Dance partners were swingin’ round and round at the squaredancing, just one of the many atttractions at Market Day in downtown Courtenay on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Crowds come out for Market Day in downtown Courtenay

Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP
Black Creek’s Levins finishes historic 4th, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

A retired professor from the Comox Valley has been fighting for more access for birdwatching in the Fairy Creek area, especially when it comes to being able to identify threatened species. Photo supplied
Birder Royann Petrell fights for more access in Fairy Creek

The show features Dave Ingram (photos), Martha Jablonski-Jones (collage), Ian Fry (painting top right) and John Janzen (painting bottom right), among others. Photo supplied
Artful show will ignite memory and nostalgia