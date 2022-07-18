Crowds come out for Market Day in downtown Courtenay

Market Day marked its 50th year in the streets of downtown Courtenay.
Throughout the morning and afternoon on Saturday, people were treated to music and other street entertainment, food, classic cars, Barnyard Party Animals and lots on offer from local merchants, who set up kiosks in front of stores.
The attractions were centred on 5th Street between Cliffe Avenue and Fitzgerald Avenue, with several streets blocked off to traffic. Some of the attractions spilled over onto the side streets, while a large crowd turned out for the day’s events.
mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
