Crowds come out for Market Day in downtown Courtenay

Dance partners were swingin’ round and round at the squaredancing, just one of the many atttractions at Market Day in downtown Courtenay on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard 5th Street was packed for Market Day. Photo by Mike Chouinard Fede Filchez plays a solo at the Long & McQuade Main Stage for Market Day. Layla Isberg and dad Ryan enjoy a visit with Mocha Baby, a young goat with Barnyard Party Animals. Photo by Mike Chouinard Some visitors check out the Spinner Rings at one of the many store kiosks during Market Day. Photo by Mike Chouinard Amy Muloin strums a song from the England Avenue stage. Photo by Mike Chouinard A 1953 Ford Crestline captures someone’s eye at the Classic Cruisers’ display at Market Day. Photo by Mike Chouinard Cheko Soto and the Positive Rebellion close out the afternoon on the main stage. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Market Day marked its 50th year in the streets of downtown Courtenay.

Throughout the morning and afternoon on Saturday, people were treated to music and other street entertainment, food, classic cars, Barnyard Party Animals and lots on offer from local merchants, who set up kiosks in front of stores.

The attractions were centred on 5th Street between Cliffe Avenue and Fitzgerald Avenue, with several streets blocked off to traffic. Some of the attractions spilled over onto the side streets, while a large crowd turned out for the day’s events.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Courtenay