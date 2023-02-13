Week-long reservations will open for the Cumberland Campground group site and main campground on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Photo supplied

Cumberland Campground reservations opening soon

Campground reservations for the upcoming season will open soon at Cumberland Campground.

Get ready to experience the beauty of nature and the great outdoors with your friends and family.

Week-long reservations will open for the group site and main campground on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. The months of July and August at the main campground are excluded from this advance opening. General reservations open March 1 at 10 a.m.

The campground boasts campsites, watersports rentals, summer camps and a variety of recreation activities such as hiking, swimming and rock climbing. The park interpreter will, again, be offering a number of free community events including guided watershed canoe tours, children’s programs, guest speakers, movie nights, and more. Whether you are a seasoned camper or a first-timer, Cumberland Campground is the perfect destination for your next outdoor getaway.

Lake Park Society has been contracted by the Village of Cumberland for the overall management and operation of Cumberland Lake Park and Campground since 2015. The society is a not-for-profit organization with the mission to create wonder and connection through outdoor experiences.

Campground reservations can be made online at cumberlandlakepark.ca. Campers are recommended to prepare backup options for preferred campsites and dates, as campsites are expected to fill up quickly.

