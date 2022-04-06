Kids can explore Cumberland Lake Park through a variety of new summer camps. Photo by Sara Kempner Photography

Kids can explore Cumberland Lake Park through a variety of new summer camps. Photo by Sara Kempner Photography

Cumberland Lake Park Society announces new summer camps

The program this summer also offers a 2SLGBTQ+ inclusive camp

This summer, kids can explore Cumberland Lake Park through a variety of new summer camps, offered by Lake Park Society.

In July and August, Forest or a Water Ramblers summer camps will offer opportunities to explore secret caves, discover waterfalls and paddle in a huge voyageur canoe. In addition, Camp Kin (2SLGBTQ+) welcomes all queer, trans, two-spirit, questioning and/or curious youth ages 8 to 12 for a week of inclusion, play, and celebration at Comox Lake.

The priority of this camp is to celebrate diversity by creating a safe space for each camper to connect with peers and camp instructors who share lived experiences. Registration for all camps is open at cumberlandlakepark.ca.

In addition to summer camps, Lake Park Society continues to offer free programs through a park interpreter program. The park interpreter will offer children’s ‘park ranger’ programs, all ages watershed canoe tours, as well as movie and music nights.

You don’t need to be staying at the campground to join in the fun, however, the total number of participants will be limited for certain programs. Participation will be on a first come, first serve basis, and online registration is recommended. All programs take place outside. Registration for these programs will open in May 2022 at cumberlandlakepark.ca

Cumberland Lake Park and Campground is located five kilometres west of Cumberland on the shores of Comox Lake. The park is owned by the Village of Cumberland and is operated by a local not-for-profit, Lake Park Society (formerly Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society). Campground and watersport rentals are also open and available for reservation at cumberlandlakepark.ca

