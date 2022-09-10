Cumberland voters to choose between two mayoral candidates, five council hopefuls

Cumberland voters will have two well-known names to pick from on the mayor’s ballot Oct. 15.

Mayor Leslie Baird is running for a fourth term. She is being challenged by current Councillor Vickey Brown.

Sean Sullivan and Jesse Ketler are running for re-election on council. They are among five candidates running for the four council seats. Newcomers Neil Borecky, Tanis Frame and Troy Therrien are also running for a seat on council.

Incumbent school trustee Sarah Jane Howe will retain her seat uncontested.

Go to https://www.comoxvalleyrecord.com/tag/election-2022/ to read submissions filed by candidates.

