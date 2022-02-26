Cumberland’s Weird Church has a busy month of March planned

Cumberland’s Weird Church has another busy month of activities planned in March.

COVID protocols are in place where applicable.

Weird Church weekly gathering: Sundays at 4 p.m.

The weekly gathering invites participants to just over an hour of spiritual exploration including prayer, music, readings, reflection, and a time of discussion.

Weird Church in the Woods: Using wireless technology to remain safely distanced, we will journey into the woods and deep into ourselves for this walking meditation and time to practice engaging with the spirit of the forest. Saturday, March 5, 3 p.m.

Climate Conversation Circles: Every Other Thursday at 7 p.m.

Ongoing discussion group to dig into where we are, what is at stake, how our fears and dread interfere with taking action, and how we can move, together, from despair and worry to hope and resilience.

Truth & Reconciliation team meeting: Anyone in the community is welcome to join us as we seek to live out our commitment to reconciliation. Saturday March 12, 12:30–2 p.m.

Climate Resilience in the Garden: Imagine your garden as an integral part of an interconnected patchwork of gardens throughout the community, providing oases of biodiversity, sanctuaries for pollinators and refuge for birds and wildlife. Join expert herbalist and teacher Amanda Howe March 16, from 7-8:30 p.m. in an interactive Zoom session for ideas about how to turn our gardens into beacons of hope and climate.

Weird Café: 2688 Penrith Ave. in Cumberland. Live music, art, and raising funds for a new roof! March 26 at 7 p.m.

Indigenous Poetry Reading & Discussion: “When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through” Poetry Anthology. Join us for an evening of poetry readings and discussion on the materials. March 31 at 6:30 p.m.

The Gallery at Weird Church: This month, The Gallery is featuring the work of internationally acclaimed wildlife artist Heather Soos alongside community submissions received as a part of the “Climate Conversations at Weird Church” resiliency project.

For more information on any of these events or to register for any events, visit www.WeirdChurchCumberland.com.

