One of the Comox Valley’s most recognizeable volunteers, Jin Lin, helps out during the 2022 Courtenay Canada Day events at Lewis Park. Photo supplied.

Current and potential volunteers invited to the Courtenay Volunteer Appreciation Expo

As a kick-off to National Volunteer Week (April 16-22) Courtenay Recreation is hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Expo.

The Expo takes place Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Florence Filberg Centre in the Conference Hall. The free event celebrates volunteerism and features non-profit organization info tables, some food and refreshments as well as music by local musicians.

All current community volunteers are invited. Also, those interested in volunteering are encouraged to come and find out more about how to get involved.

Non-profit organizations will have info tables to give information and highlight how they contribute to the community. This is an opportunity for those interested in volunteering to meet organizations face-to-face.

Enjoy local music with performances by Luke Blu Guthrie and Anela Kahiamoe (11 a.m.), Brodie Dawson and Christy Vanden (noon) and Easy Street (1 p.m.)

For more information visit courtenay.ca/volunteerexpo or call the Lewis Centre, 250-338-5371 or the Florence Filberg Centre, 250-338-1000.

