The Comox Valley Farmers Institute held their farm equipment auction during the afternoon on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard People got the chance to get a peak at the equipment up for auction during the morning. Photo by Mike Chouinard Lots of items big and small were up for bidding. Photo by Mike Chouinard Auctioneer Scott Melville takes some bids. Photo by Mike Chouinard The crowd checks out the auction action at the Exhibition Grounds. Photo by Mike Chouinard Sold! A bidder gets their goods. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Comox Valley Farmers Institute held a farm equipment auction Saturday at the Exhibition Grounds, as people came out to make bids on items of all sizes. Visitors had a chance to get a look at the goods in the morning. Bidding started after lunch, as auctioneer Scott Melville kept things moving along at a brisk pace.

The institute is a non-profit organization and has been around since 1873 to advocate for agriculture in the Comox Valley.

