Cycling society hosts a week of events in Comox Valley

If you’ve noticed a few more cyclists lately, they are likely part of the CCCTS (Cross Canada Cycle Tour Society) which is hosting an event for 70 out-of-town riders in the Comox Valley this week. Seven different rides are offered daily from Deep Bay to Quadra Island, including a trip up Mount Washington for those so inclined.

The CCCTS is a non-profit volunteer organization of active adults, many of them retired, formed in 1982. It has chapters on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan and in Ottawa. The club offers a range of bicycle touring opportunities including day trips, as well as week-long or longer tours in Canada and abroad.

FMI: www.cccts.org

Come join in the weekly rides, and other Hub & Spoke and tour events.

Comox ValleyCycling