Dahlias the topic of next Comox Valley Horticultural Club meeting

The next Comox Valley Horticultural Club (CVHC) meeting will be all about dahlias, with a Vancouver Island expert on the subject bringing her insight to the meeting.

Cathrine Featherby, the founder of the Victoria Dahlia Society, will be the featured guest at the Monday, March 21 Zoom meeting, starting at 7 p.m.

Being a 30-year veteran of dahlia growing, Featherby brings bouquets of insight and intel on one of history’s most curious flowers, the flower of love! The absolute beauty, variety and adaptability of the dahlia has encouraged devoted growers all over the world.

Do you know how much to water to give your dahlias to prevent tuber rot? Do you know how to divide dahlia tubers? Do you know how about how to tell if your tubers are healthy, or whether to dig them up or leave your tubers in the ground over the winter? Attend this meeting and get answers to all your dahlia questions.

Featherby was born and raised in Victoria. From the age of 12, when her father taught her how to prune, she has been hooked and excited about gardening, especially flower gardens. featherby successfully shows her dahlias and is a senior judge. She has a passion for providing others with the knowledge on how to develop strong plants so they can enjoy their fantastic blooms.

Wishing to attend? Advanced registration is required for both members and non-members. Members will receive a separate Zoom invitation. Registration for non-members ($5.50) is simple – visit comoxvalleyhortsociety.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 18, as it requires two days to process. CVHS 2022 memberships are now available to purchase from the website ($20/individual and $30/family).

