Vancouver Island MusicFest will take place July 14-16 at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. File photo

Deadline for Vancouver Island MusicFest vendor applications approaching

With the 2023 Vancouver Island MusicFest less than four months away, some important deadlines are looming.

Vendor applications

For anyone interested in becoming a MusicFest vendor, the application deadline has been extended to April 25. Whether you’re a food vendor or craft vendor applying is easy. All the information you need and the application can be found at islandmusicfest.com/vendors-2/

Campsites nearly full

If you haven’t booked your MusicFest public camping yet, don’t delay! It is very nearly sold out.

Book your 2023 MusicFest campsite at islandmusicfest.com/camping-passes/

Vancouver Island MusicFest runs July 14 – 16. For more information, including ticket prices and performer announcements, visit islandmusicfest.com

