Deadline for Vancouver Island MusicFest vendor applications approaching

Vancouver Island MusicFest will take place July 14-16 at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. File photo

With the 2023 Vancouver Island MusicFest less than four months away, some important deadlines are looming.

Vendor applications

For anyone interested in becoming a MusicFest vendor, the application deadline has been extended to April 25. Whether you’re a food vendor or craft vendor applying is easy. All the information you need and the application can be found at islandmusicfest.com/vendors-2/

Campsites nearly full

If you haven’t booked your MusicFest public camping yet, don’t delay! It is very nearly sold out.

Book your 2023 MusicFest campsite at islandmusicfest.com/camping-passes/

Vancouver Island MusicFest runs July 14 – 16. For more information, including ticket prices and performer announcements, visit islandmusicfest.com

