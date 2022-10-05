Denman Islander Keith Porteous running for Area A school trustee position

Denman Islander Keith Porteous, seen here with his two children, is running for the school trustee position in Area A.

My name is Keith Porteous.

I am an Area A resident of Denman Island, and a candidate for school trustee in Area A. I have an eight-year-old daughter attending Denman Island Community School, and my 15-year-old son attends Vanier Secondary in Courtenay. As a long-time Parent Advisory Council member, two years as co-chair, and a former council member of the Denman Island Community Education Society, including two years as chair, I have many years of experience in non-profit societies, and 25 years in the corporate sector nurturing relationships and managing budgets.

Support for minimum class sizes, educational assistants, and support for Indigenous students are my priorities. With my kids in SD71 schools, and my experience with the education portfolio of my community and in School District 71, I have learned that our school communities are healthiest when we can all contribute to them: students, parents, teachers, administrators, maintenance staff, bus drivers, and trustees. Our schools also need support from the neighbourhoods and towns in which they operate. I bring a unique combination of skills and needed perspective to manage the difficult challenges facing our public education system. Love where you learn.

