d’Esterre Senior Centre in Comox hosting pancake breakfast, book, craft and garage sale May 7

The d’Esterre Comox Seniors Centre Association is organizing their pancake breakfast, garage, bake, book, and craft sale for Mother’s Day Saturday May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Bring the whole family for mouth-watering pancakes for just $8 per plate, and choose yummy baking from its members’ home-baked goods.

Give mom the gift of a good book or puzzle from the library’s large selection. The d’Esterre Gift Shop offers a wide variety of gift items handmade by members. Quilters will be selling their extraordinary quilts at incredible prices.

Everyone loves a good garage sale and there will be a great assortment of treasures.

Donations are still being accepted. Call 250-339-5133 for more details.

The Comox Seniors Centre is a non -rofit organization for seniors in the Comox valley. It is a second home for members to gather for a meal, enjoy activities, craft items to sell or just meet new friends.

Are you a potter? Do you like to create with wood or rocks? How about creating with glass? Do you like playing cards, billiards, carpet bowling, or yoga?

The d’Esterre Comox Seniors Centre Association welcomes seniors to join as a member to enjoy the many aspects of the centre. Hall rentals are available for up coming events or parties.

Dei’s Cafe and Gift Shop open Monday to Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Membership not required for meals or shopping)

For more information to become a member or volunteer, visit comoxseniors.ca or call 250-339-5133

Comox Seniors Centre is located at 1801 Beaufort Ave Comox across from the Town Hall.

CommunityComox ValleySeniors