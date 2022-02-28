A Diabetes Canada donation bin in the parking lot at Country Grocer in Chase River. (News Bulletin file photo)

A Diabetes Canada donation bin in the parking lot at Country Grocer in Chase River. (News Bulletin file photo)

Diabetes Canada asking for donations of 40 pieces of clothing over 40 days

Charitable organization asks Vancouver Island residents to go through their closets for a good cause

Diabetes Canada knows Vancouver Island residents have some clothes in the back of their closets that don’t need to be there any longer.

The charity is asking residents to the the ‘40 days, 40 items’ challenge from March 2-April 14. People are asked to take one item of unwanted clothing or textiles each day for 40 days, and then donate the 40 items to Diabetes Canada at the end of the challenge.

“Donating 40 items in 40 days will give new life to your recycled goods while simultaneously reducing landfill waste and giving back to the millions of Canadians affected by diabetes,” said Sean Shannon, CEO and president of National Diabetes Trust, in a press release.

The items can be dropped in a donation bin, or people can schedule a free home pickup via http://declutter.diabetes.ca.

The proceeds from the donations go to Diabetes Canada to support research and create summer camp opportunities tailored to children with Type 1 diabetes.

“Thanks to generous donors and volunteers, 100 million pounds of clothing and small household items are diverted from landfill annually,” noted the press release.

For more information, visit http://declutter.diabetes.ca or call 1-800-505-5525.

READ ALSO: Diabetes Canada holding used clothing drive in honour of insulin’s discovery


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donations

Previous story
600 kilometres: The 2022 Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy bright and early
Next story
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Dealing with a pest in the garden

Just Posted

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott connects with a citizen shortly after he raises the Ukrainian flag Feb. 28 in front of town hall to show solidarity with the country. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Comox Valley Ukrainian community planning rally

Fred Tutt, president of the Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society writes his name in freshly-poured cement at the future home of Cypress Gardens on Balmoral Avenue in Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Getting their hands dirty

There are many “homemade” solutions to rid yourself of a rabbit problem in your garden, but Leslie Cox questions the practicality of some of those solutions. She chooses to let nature take its course. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Dealing with a pest in the garden

Skip Gracelyn Richards pictured during the women’s final of the B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships, hosted by the Comox Valley Curling Club. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley rink loses in final of B.C. U21 Curling Championships