Documentary on one man’s efforts to save the elephant population being screened in Courtenay

An hour-long documentary about how a tea grower from Assam is helping to protect the wild elephant population in northeast India makes its Canadian debut on Wednesday, May 10 at North Island College’s Stan Hagen Theatre in Courtenay.

Co-hosted by World Community and local non-profit Fertile Ground, the event will celebrate the achievements of individual tea growers like Tenzing Bodosa– and the contributions Fertile Ground has made to the ecological/regenerative farming movement over the past 20 years in Assam and neighbouring states. The region, close to the India/Bhutan border, is home to an incredible diversity of wildlife and animals, including the Asian elephant, which is high on the IUCN’s list of endangered species.

“Tenzing’s inspiring and heart-warming story also offers a rare glimpse into the rich, traditional culture of the Bodo people, one of the region’s indigenous tribes,” says Peggy Carswell, Fertile Ground’s founder and co-ordinator.

Prior to the film showing, guests are invited to enjoy an informal celebration of Fertile Ground’s 20th anniversary in the foyer of the theatre between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m.

Traditional Indian chai and sweets, along with herbal and other teas, will be available. People of all ages are welcome, and there’s no charge for admission.

The presentation begins at 7:30.

For more information, visit fertile-ground.org, worldcommunity.ca or call 250-337-8348.

The film screening was made possible courtesy of the Films Division, NFDC, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Gov’t of India.

