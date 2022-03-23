Doughnation Day supports child development in the Comox Valley

Cobs Bread owner Charlotte Seal, left, presents cheque to CVCDA board president Diane Daigle following last year’s Doughnation Day in support of local child development. Supplied

Comox Valley’s COBS Bread location at Driftwood Mall will once again be showing they care by giving back to the community.

On Saturday, April 2, for every six-pack of hot cross buns purchased, COBS will donate $2 to the Comox Valley Child Development Association (CVCDA).

The business will also be offering fun and activities for the family. There will be games by donation with

chances to win prizes. Children can decorate their own Fun Bun and more. So drop by Driftwood Mall, say hello and meet some of the CVCDA board members.

Throughout March, if you are in the sweet giving spirit, COBS Bread will be accepting donations on behalf of the CVCDA both in store (tiptap available, tap to give) and online at www.cobsbread.com/doughnation-day/#donate

Proceeds will be presented via a cheque donation to the association to support local child development.

Owners/operators Charlotte and Dean Seal were drawn to the ‘fresh baked daily’ philosophy practised by COBS. Quality ingredients (no added preservatives) and scratch baking techniques also captured their entrepreneurial imagination. These were a few of the characteristics that struck these two and created that warm, buttery smell and happy feeling when they first stepped foot in their COBS in Vancouver. When it came down to it, they just weren’t ready to part with the COBS fresh white rolls and hot cross buns they had come to know and love.

“Nowhere does hot cross buns like COBS,” Charlotte said.

The COBS experience is noted for going beyond the customers’ immediate needs because they strive to connect with the larger community by donating leftover baked goods at the end of each day, and by being part of the communities where they operate.

The non-profit CVCDA has been supporting children, youth, adults and their families since 1974. In 2021, over 1,000 Comox Valley children and their families used its services at the. CVCDA programs are designed to enrich the lives of the people who access services, and to contribute to a stronger Comox Valley that welcomes and includes all residents.

FMI: doughnationday

Facebook: fb.me/e/eA71p2B9b