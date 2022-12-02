Downtown Courtenay Christmas Parade taking place Sunday

The Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association (DCBIA), together with major community sponsors, are pleased to present the Comox Valley Christmas Parade.

The “Gingerbread Christmas” themed parade starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Floats and walking entries follow the parade route on 5th Street through Downtown Courtenay from Harmston to Cliffe avenues.

Enjoy the hard work that community groups and businesses have put into their presentations.

Dance and theatre groups, sports teams, choirs, non-profits and businesses are all judged on their entries, with seven $500 prizes to be won.

Thanks to the continuing support of community businesses who contribute to an ever-flourishing Comox Valley Christmas Parade. This year’s winners will receive $500 prizes each for Best Overall Entry (sponsored by Mackenzie Gartside and Associates), Best Commercial Entry (sponsored by Comox Valley Record), Most Entertaining (sponsored by Old Farm Market), Best Non-Profit Entry (sponsored by Soulstar Metaphysical), Best Children/Youth (sponsored by Ski Tak Hut), the Three Mayor’s Choice (sponsored by Thrifty Foods) and Best New Entry (sponsored by Brian McLean Chevrolet).

ChristmasCourtenay