Downtown Courtenay festive season kicks off Nov. 18 with Moonlight and Magic

COME FOR THE MAGIC Moonlight & Magic returns to Downtown Courtenay on Nov. 18. File photo Festive Family Fun The Military Wives Choir will be performing at the Moonlight & Magic 2022 Fire & Ice event in downtown Courtenay, Nov. 18. IN THE HOUSE Ms. Rockwell will be spinning the tunes at the Moonlight & Magic event, Nov. 18 in downtown Courtenay. Photo supplied fiery finale Moonlight and Magic will conclude with a spectacular fire dance by Ignisia Circus. Photo supplied

Head to downtown Courtenay on Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. for Moonlight & Magic – for the Valley’s much anticipated annual street party and festive season kick-off.

Join friends and neighbours from across the Comox Valley for festive family fun, music, dancing, merchant specials, the annual Christmas tree lighting, face-painting, food trucks, winter crafts and a fiery finale.

‘Moonlight & Magic 2022 ~Fire & Ice’ will feature special guest performers including Ignisia Circus, DJ Ms. Rockwell, Comox Military Wives Choir, DJ Jozy, Comox Valley Children’s Choir, Just in Time Choir, and many more. There are ‘pop-up party hubs’ throughout downtown including 5th and England, 5th and Duncan, and the Comox Valley Art Gallery Plaza on Duncan Ave. Cozy up in your favourite winter gear or pull out your animal onesies and join the fun.

Grab some delicious eats from shops and restaurants, or grab a bite from a visiting food truck including ROVE Wandering Kitchen, The Knockananna Grill, Phat Parrot and more. Stop by and visit the folks from Washington Alpine Resort and enter to win sweet prizes in the gear-up to the ski season. Connect with local charities and arts organizations, and check out the dynamic and creative businesses that call downtown Courtenay home.

The heart of Courtenay is also the Comox Valley’s arts district. Visit the Courtenay Museum for late-night family fun, check out the 2022 Geeky Christmas Market at the Native Sons Hall, or head over to the Sid Williams Theatre for The Barra-MacNeils live in concert. Pop up to the CVAG Plaza for a cozy gathering space, on theme art projects and projections with Comox Valley Arts, and live choir performances. Gladstone Brewing Co. is offering up a perfect after-street-party destination with special guest performers to keep the fun going.

• Don’t miss the annual community tree lighting at 5th & England at 5:30 p.m.

• Join the Comox Valley Children’s Choir with special guests from the Immigrant Welcome Centre at 6:30 at the CVAG Plaza.

• Throw on your favourite animal onesie (or come as you are) and join us for the “winter critters dance party” at 5th and Duncan at 7 p.m.

• Jump in and sing as part of the participatory Big Community Sing at 7:45 at the CVAG Plaza.

• Don’t miss the fiery dance performance finale at 8 p.m. on Duncan Ave.

Moonlight & Magic is a presentation by the Downtown Courtenay BIA in partnership with businesses, cultural organizations, performers and non-profits of the Comox Valley. The event is all about shopping local, supporting small businesses, and celebrating the dynamic spaces of the Comox Valley where culture, commerce and community come together to make magic. www.downtowncourtenay.com

ChristmasCourtenay