DUCHESS OF DIRT: It’s Earth Month. What are you doing for our planet?

By Leslie Cox

Check any weather report on any media source and it is story after story of unusual weather.

Some stories are relatively mild with snow flurries dusting highways or the odd hailstorm bombarding everything caught out in the open.

Other stories follow the paths of horrific destruction caused by lightening sparked wildfires; whole blocks, streets, even towns completely flattened by hurricanes; and floods washing away bridges, roads, and houses. Many of these catastrophes are long-term, life-altering events.

Is it my imagination or are these weather events growing in both frequency and ferocity?

But you do not have to plug into news stories to get a snapshot of changing weather. Just walk out into your garden.

I have yet to see any bumblebees buzzing around our yard. In the past, the bumbles were always on hand to catch the early flowers…February daphne, winter aconite and the early primulas. But for the last two years, it has been the honeybees who have been first on the scene. As I write this, there has not been one bumblebee spotted.

There are about 855 bee species in Canada and over 500 of those can be found in BC. Sadly, quite a few of the bee species in Canada and BC are at risk, including a few bumblebee species.

We can attribute the declines to loss of habitat, disease and pesticide use.

Which of these are we responsible for?

There is no pesticide use in our own garden but cannot be sure about our neighbours within a two mile radius. Living rurally, I wonder how many farms spray their fields. Could this be the cause of our lack of bumblebees?

Perhaps loss of habitat. Many wild bees live underground or in trees. And while there has not been any major logging in our area, much of the hedgerow edging the fields was removed.

But I am forgetting one other possible reason for the late arrival of bumblebees in our garden. Climate change. It is just possible but given the fact bumblebees have wooly bodies to protect them from cold and that there is a bumblebee species which lives in the Arctic, it seems unlikely a little inclement weather just south of the 50th parallel would keep them huddled in their warm nests. The mystery remains unsolved.

Moving on to forests…

Forests around the world support huge ecosystems. Unfortunately, they are being decimated by approximately 4.7 million hectares per year globally. This has a direct impact on 80 percent of

the world’s terrestrial species who call forests home. Deforestation also endangers over 28,000 plant species which are used in medicine…some of which cure some serious illnesses.

Studies have found that many plants specific to a forest release antimicrobial compounds called phytoncides which can reduce stress, lower blood pressure and heart rate, plus boost the immune system. Hmm. Is that why a long walk in a forest feels so good?

And they say if we added a mere 10 percent more “green cover” in our city landscapes, we could reduce the surface temperature by more than 2 percent. Personally, when I see all that concrete in some of our big cities, I think more “green cover” would be needed but I like the theory. Just step under our chestnut tree on a really hot day. Pure bliss.

The very first Earth Month started on April 4, 1970 with the purpose of talking about climate change and brainstorm ideas on how we can protect the environment. Since then, Earth Month has kicked off on April 1 and the entire month is dedicated to raising awareness of what is happening to our planet.

Think on it. More next column…

Leslie Cox co-owns Growing Concern Cottage Garden in Black Creek. Her website is https://duchessofdirt.ca/

