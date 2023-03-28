DUCHESS OF DIRT: Pruning clematis, and an anniversary

Make sure you know what type of clematis you have before attempting to prune it. Photo by John Cox

BY LESLIE COX

Special to the Record

With pruning still ongoing in the garden, some may hesitate over what to do with their clematis. Well, that depends.

A vague answer but it is true because clematis are divided into three groups and one of those groups is split into two sub-groups. Naturally, each one has different pruning methods, done at different times.

Keeping your plant tags is helpful if you have forgotten the name of your clematis. No tags? You can still guess which group your clematis belongs to, if you remember when it blooms and for how long.

Group A (or 1): Clematis in this group form their buds on last year’s growth and flower in April through May. They are pruned after flowering but no later than the end of July to allow time for new growth to develop and harden for next year’s buds. Clematis in this group include C. montana, C. armandii, C. alpina, C. macropetala and others.

Group B (or 2): These are your beautiful, large-flowered hybrid clematis. But this group is tricky. Some Group B clematis are in sub-group B1 (or 2A) and some are in sub-group B2 (or 2B) and the sub-groups have different pruning requirements.

Group B1 blooms on last year’s growth, same as Group A, but usually in mid-June through July. They also may re-bloom on their new growth in late August into September. These are pruned in late February to early March, cutting the stems back to the uppermost pairing of large, fat buds. Clematis in this group include: ‘Nelly Moser’, ‘Duchess of Edinburgh’, ‘Belle of Woking’, ‘Crystal Fountain’, ‘Beauty of Worcester,’ to name a few.

Most of the double-flowered clematis fall in the B1 sub-group as they flower on old wood from the previous season. However, there are exceptions. ‘Arctic Queen’ blooms from June through September so falls into the B2 group. All the B2 sub-group bloom longer than the B1s but only once in a season.

There are two pruning options for the B2 sub-group. You can prune them as a B1 or as a Group C. Another option is to prune them as a B1 one year and a C the next. Your choice. The B2 clematis varieties include the lovely ‘Niobe’, ‘Henryi’, ‘Jackmanii Alba’, plus others.

Group C (or 3) clematis flower from June through to frost. Pruning these are easy…just cut all the stems back to 8 or 12 inches (25-30 cm) in late February. In no time, the vine will be back to its full height. Group Cs include C. viticella cultivars, ‘Etoile Violette’, and ‘Madame Julia Correvon’.

If you cannot remember when your clematis blooms, don’t prune it this year. Just carefully rub any dead leaves off with your fingers. But remember to write down when and for how long it flowers this year so you will know when to prune it next year.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Now for heartfelt thanks to the publisher and editor of the Comox Valley Record. My “Duchess of Dirt” gardening column celebrates its 19th anniversary on March 24. Honestly, I cannot believe this milestone.

Who knew the fun that I had as a kid, working in the garden with my dad, would prepare me for another career after I lost my corporate job? Or that my insatiable journal writing since I was old enough to form sentences would stand me in good stead as a regular columnist?

And a huge thank you to those who read my column. Many have reached out to say how much they love reading my column…even those who do not garden. Now that totally amazes me!

Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your gardening experience. Happy spring!

Leslie Cox co-owns Growing Concern Cottage Garden in Black Creek. Her website is https://duchessofdirt.ca/

