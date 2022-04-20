Eagle carving nears completion at Courtenay golf course

Sunnydale Golf Society has hired Kevin Lewis to carve an eagle into a stump next to the clubhouse.
When completed, the carving will include a plaque to note next year’s 100th anniversary of the 18-hole course north of Courtenay on the North Island Highway.
“We have a new eagle’s nest down the fairway here,” said Ken Cottini, society chair. “They fly by. They’ve entertained the golfers here for years and years.”
He said the carving is a way of paying homage to the birds.
“We always had ospreys here, but in the last five years they’ve disappeared.”
A committee will be working on some special events for the 2023 century celebration.
