Eagle carving nears completion at Courtenay golf course

An eagle carving by Kevin Lewis is nearing completion at the Sunnydale Golf & Country Club. Scott Stanfield photo

Sunnydale Golf Society has hired Kevin Lewis to carve an eagle into a stump next to the clubhouse.

When completed, the carving will include a plaque to note next year’s 100th anniversary of the 18-hole course north of Courtenay on the North Island Highway.

“We have a new eagle’s nest down the fairway here,” said Ken Cottini, society chair. “They fly by. They’ve entertained the golfers here for years and years.”

He said the carving is a way of paying homage to the birds.

“We always had ospreys here, but in the last five years they’ve disappeared.”

A committee will be working on some special events for the 2023 century celebration.



