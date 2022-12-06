Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner needs drivers, prep volunteers

A van is loaded for delivery of Christmas dinners at the 2020 Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner - COVID-19 edition. The same process will be in place for 2022. Photo by Terry Farrell

Final preparations for the 40th annual Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner are in play, and organizers are putting a call out to the community for volunteers.

The Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner will be held again at noon on Dec. 25, with plans to deliver more than 725 bags of Christmas cheer to residents across the Valley.

“We need drivers – even a standard little car can take a dozen bags,” said co-ordinator, Rob James. “The first 450 are group deliveries – to Washington Inn and Salvation Army and such. We would like vans to do those. Then there are just under 300 to go to homes, so anyone who can give us a couple of hours for that on Christmas Day it would be appreciated.”

The deliveries start at noon and continue until all 725-plus meals are dropped off

“The 24th is another big day for volunteers,” said James. “We probably only need about four of five in the kitchen, but we could use as many hands as possible with prep work – peeling potatoes and prepping the brussels sprouts. We need about 30 or 35 for that. We are close to that number but could use more… and bring potato peelers if you can.”

To volunteer, email earlnaswellchristmas@shaw.ca and leave your phone number, as well as the capacity in which you would like to help out. Someone will respond promptly.

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasComox Valley