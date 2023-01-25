Head chef Joe Duquette, who came in from Vancouver to run the kitchen, puts the finishing touches on Jin Lin’s take-out plate at the Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner. Photo by Terry Farrell

Head chef Joe Duquette, who came in from Vancouver to run the kitchen, puts the finishing touches on Jin Lin’s take-out plate at the Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner. Photo by Terry Farrell

Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner organizer thanks the community

By Rob James

Special to the Record

The 40th anniversary of the Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner was a huge success this year due to the overwhelming support received from the Comox Valley.

Corporate sponsors generously showed their commitment to the event with several new businesses offering their support this year to help get it all put together. Many individuals also contributed donations to this big anniversary event, allowing organizers to provide the most Christmas cheer to Comox Valley residents ever.

The 2022 dinner was again a delivery-only event, providing more than 700 Christmas dinner packages to residents in their homes. More than 100 volunteers worked in the Filberg Centre for several days to prepare and cook the meal, package desserts and goody bags, getting everything ready to start rolling out the dinners to the waiting drivers. Everything went quite smoothly with the amazing kitchen crew putting the finishing touches on the 725th dinner in less than two hours.

First out of the doors of the Filberg hall at noon on Christmas Day, several truckloads of dinners, special goody bags, baked goods, drinks, and gift cards were delivered to the Connect Warming Centre. Forty other drivers delivered armloads of the decorated bags to residents from Black Creek to Union Bay, thankful for the wet but otherwise much better driving conditions than last year!

As the organizers wrap things up on this hugely successful event, plans are now being made for 2023’s event, looking to the future to ensure Mr. Earl Naswell’s tradition will live on.

Several volunteers who have spent many of their own Christmas days over the years helping at the event are now working together to establish the Earl Naswell Community Christmas Society. The good news is Comox Valley residents may see a hybrid event this year; serving a Christmas dinner in the Filberg Centre to seated guests, while keeping some deliveries available to those who cannot make it down to the hall.

A very big thank you to each sponsor, donor and volunteer that contributed to the success of the 40th anniversary event.

Rob James is the co-ordinator for the Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner

community profileComox Valley

 

Head chef Joe Duquette (right) had the kitchen running ‘as smooth as silk’ throughout the preparation and serving at the Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner. Photo by Terry Farrell

Head chef Joe Duquette (right) had the kitchen running ‘as smooth as silk’ throughout the preparation and serving at the Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner. Photo by Terry Farrell

Volunteer drivers wait in line for their cars to be loaded with hot turkey dinners for delivery at the Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner. Photo by Terry Farrell

Volunteer drivers wait in line for their cars to be loaded with hot turkey dinners for delivery at the Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner. Photo by Terry Farrell

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First Friday means free community lunch at St. Peter’s in Comox
Next story
Comox Valley 2023 Tree of the Year nominations now open

Just Posted

A photo of the Garry oak on Grieve Rd that was nominated for Tree of the Year in 2021 by Jim Whyte. Photo by Jim Whyte
Comox Valley 2023 Tree of the Year nominations now open

James Keelaghan will play the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay on Feb. 8. Photo supplied
Juno Award-winner James Keelaghan to perform at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

For members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, shelters are not always the safest places. Photo by Ali Roddam
Breaking ground with safe housing project for 2SLGBTQ+ youth in the Comox Valley

¡Viva Maestro! follows conductor Gustavo Dudamel as he responds to daunting obstacles in his native Venezuela with powerful music-making that celebrates the power of art.
2023 World Community Film Festival opens Feb. 3 – here are the programmer picks