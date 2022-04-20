Earth Day activities planned for Comox

Do you get discouraged by hearing so much about the climate crisis?

Do you feel frustrated because there seems to be so little you can do to make a real difference?

Did you know that there are almost 30 groups in the Comox Valley who are tackling some aspect of this global threat? And they offer activity to cater to almost every interest.

Come and meet some of them at an Earth Day Celebration on Friday, April 22, in the gardens of St. Peter’s Church on Church Street in Comox between 2-5:30 p.m.

Earth Day is celebrated around the world with the aim of encouraging everyone to take practical action to make a difference. It is a real partnership for the planet. Whether you are into reusing or recycling, composting or growing, insulating your home or business, restoring wasteland, revitalizing the watershed, considering alternate forms of transportation, capturing the potential of solar or wind energy, there will be people there you may wish to meet.

Beginning at 2 p.m., there will be tables and displays around the gardens (or under tents or in the hall if raining) to explore. At 3:30 p.m. on the outdoor stage, exhibitors will be invited to speak about their activities and answer questions. At 4:30, Sulin Milne, the rector of St. Peter’s, will kick-off a Celebration of Creation with music and readings that remind us all of how much we have to be grateful for and what we can do to help creation flourish.

For more information or to bring your activity or product to the attention of motivated people, contact Jay van Oostdam at 250-650-5859 – jvanoostdam@yahoo.com or Mike at St Peter’s 250-339-2925 – admin@stpeterscomox.ca.

ComoxEnvironment