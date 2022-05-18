Pictured in 2019: Odette (co-founder), Catherine Dextrase (organizer and co-founder), Sherry Moon (Cedar Brushing), Shannon Alfred (Cedar Brushing) and Tessa Mythos (artist). Photo supplied

Pictured in 2019: Odette (co-founder), Catherine Dextrase (organizer and co-founder), Sherry Moon (Cedar Brushing), Shannon Alfred (Cedar Brushing) and Tessa Mythos (artist). Photo supplied

Earthshine Events offers third biannual event in Comox Valley

Earthshine Events is excited to be offering its third biannual event after the COVID restrictions have eased, supporting reconnection with joy, healing energy and movement in a spacious environment, Saturday, June 4 at the K’omox Band Hall, 3320 Comox Ave. There will be a sampling of local healers and artisans that can support you in health and wellness on physical and spiritual levels.

The Free Entry Spirit Fair runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 4. There will be local healers, psychics, vendors, jewelry, crystals, spiritual aids, tarot, drums, traditional cedar brushing, traeger, reiki, reflexology, angel readings, craniosacral work, ancestral healing, thetahealing, artwork and door prizes.

A Friday dance will be held from 8:30-10 p.m. with Ms. Rockwell (Dance Temple Style with silent disco headsets).

All dance events are substance free. Only 55 tickets are available on a sliding scale, with a $15-$20 suggested donation.

There’s also a Saturday dance from 7:30-9 p.m. — Freedom Dancing with River with silent disco headsets.

Sunday morning is Contact to book healers/practitioners dance from 10:30 a.m.-noon with ReSister.

www.earthshineevents.com

CommunityComox Valley Regional District

Previous story
Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North brings home 2 awards from national convention

Just Posted

Cumberland is preparing a bylaw to cover zoning changes for short-term vacation rentals. (Image, Pixabay)
Cumberland preparing zoning changes for short-term vacation rentals

Damion Kirton is wanted by police for theft under $5,000, breach of undertaking and uttering threats. Photo supplied
Man wanted by Comox Valley RCMP for theft under $5,000

Tim Ennis is the next guest on the Record’s podcast, Off The Page.
Off The Page: Looking and listening for bats with Tim Ennis

Peter Sanderson at Habitat VIN’s Lake Trail Road construction site which was named in his honour. | Photo Credit: John Bonner
Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North brings home 2 awards from national convention