Earthshine Events offers third biannual event in Comox Valley

Pictured in 2019: Odette (co-founder), Catherine Dextrase (organizer and co-founder), Sherry Moon (Cedar Brushing), Shannon Alfred (Cedar Brushing) and Tessa Mythos (artist). Photo supplied

Earthshine Events is excited to be offering its third biannual event after the COVID restrictions have eased, supporting reconnection with joy, healing energy and movement in a spacious environment, Saturday, June 4 at the K’omox Band Hall, 3320 Comox Ave. There will be a sampling of local healers and artisans that can support you in health and wellness on physical and spiritual levels.

The Free Entry Spirit Fair runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 4. There will be local healers, psychics, vendors, jewelry, crystals, spiritual aids, tarot, drums, traditional cedar brushing, traeger, reiki, reflexology, angel readings, craniosacral work, ancestral healing, thetahealing, artwork and door prizes.

A Friday dance will be held from 8:30-10 p.m. with Ms. Rockwell (Dance Temple Style with silent disco headsets).

All dance events are substance free. Only 55 tickets are available on a sliding scale, with a $15-$20 suggested donation.

There’s also a Saturday dance from 7:30-9 p.m. — Freedom Dancing with River with silent disco headsets.

Sunday morning is Contact to book healers/practitioners dance from 10:30 a.m.-noon with ReSister.

