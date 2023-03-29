EarthShine Spirit Fair coming to the Comox Valley

The fifth bi-annual EarthShine Spirit Fair is coming up Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the K’omoks First Nations Band hall.

Showcasing a variety of healing styles from ancestral healing, mediumship, quantum healing, astrology and more, EarthShine Fair will have a wide array of beautiful psychic readers to choose from.

Over 90 per cent of the practitioners and vendors are local to Vancouver Island so if you are curious and want to explore some new types of healing then take a walk through the fair.

There will also be beautiful crystals and healing aids, tarot cards, mandalas, sage and more.

Mythos Spiritual Art from Hornby Island will have prints and original paintings for display and sale as well.

Following the fair, Movement Sanctuary Comox Valley is hosting a conscious dance 7-8:30 p.m. There is an admission fee (15$-20$) for the dance but the fair is free admission.

For more information, contact the organizer and co-founder Catherine Dextrase at catherinedextrase@gmail.com or you can find more information on Facebook, Instagram and at www.earthshineevents.com

Comox