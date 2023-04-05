Easter festivities at Filberg Lodge in Comox

The Easter Bunny will visit Filberg Park on Saturday, April 8.

Guests can see the Easter Bunny and take their photos with him at our pop-up photo booth. Along with visiting the Easter Bunny, families are invited to attend for a fun day from 10 am – 2 pm.

Take an adventure through the park with the new bunny trail, enter to win one of many fabulous prizes, stay for story time with Fairy Dazzle, grab a hotdog and drink, make a craft to take home, build Lego with your friends, and play outdoor games. Everything is by donation and open to everyone.

The Filberg Gift Shop will be open from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., where shoppers can find some unique treasures to brighten their homes this spring.

Thanks to the title sponsor, John Berry with eXp Realty, for helping organizers create a magical experience for all who visit the park on April 8. Thanks also to the continued support of community sponsors, COBS, Driftwood Mall, McDonald’s Comox Valley, John’s Your Independent Grocer #1867, and Fairy Dazzle.

Last year’s event saw more than 500 children, and the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association hopes this year will be even bigger. Having a place for families to spend outdoors and interact with their children is a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. There will be something for everyone at this year’s festivities.

All proceeds from Easter at Filberg Park 2023 will support the care and maintenance of the Filberg Lodge and Park.

