ELECTION 2022: List of candidates in Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland, CVRD and SD71

The following is a fluid list of candidates that have announced their intentions to run in the Oct. 15 municipal elections.
This list comprises information received from candidates themselves, as well as information published on the various municipal websites, and the CivicInfo BC website.
The list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Candidates have until 4 p.m. Sept. 9 to file their papers.
(* denotes incumbent)
CITY OF COURTENAY MAYORAL CANDIDATES
Erik Eriksson
Bob Wells*
CITY OF COURTENAY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES
Philip Adams
Will Cole-Hamilton*
Brennan Day
David Frisch*
Michael Gilbert
Doug Hillian*
Evan Jolicoeur
Melanie McCollum*
Wendy Morin*
Lyndsey Northcott
Deana Simkin
Manno Theos*
Starr Winchester
CITY OF COURTENAY SCHOOL TRUSTEE CANDIDATES
Shannon Aldinger
Janice Caton*
TOWN OF COMOX MAYORAL CANDIDATES
Russ Arnott*
TOWN OF COMOX COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES
Don Davis
Peter Gibson
Jonathan Kerr*
Maureen Swift*
TOWN OF COMOX SCHOOL TRUSTEE CANDIDATES
Randi Baldwin
Susan Leslie
Vicki Trill
VILLAGE OF CUMBERLAND MAYORAL CANDIDATES
Leslie Baird*
Vickey Brown (incumbent councillor)
VILLAGE OF CUMBERLAND COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES
Troy Therrien
COMOX VALLEY REGIONAL DISTRICT DIRECTOR CANDIDATES
AREA A
Daniel Arbour*
Tamara Meggitt
AREA B
Arzeena Hamir*
Richard Hardy
Keith Stevens
AREA C
Matthew Ellis
Edwin Grieve*
For more information on individual candidates, visit comoxvalleyrecord.com/tag/election-2022/
