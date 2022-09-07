ELECTION 2022: List of candidates in Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland, CVRD and SD71

British Columbians will go to the polls on Oct. 15 for the municipal elections. (file photo)

The following is a fluid list of candidates that have announced their intentions to run in the Oct. 15 municipal elections.

This list comprises information received from candidates themselves, as well as information published on the various municipal websites, and the CivicInfo BC website.

The list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. Sept. 9 to file their papers.

(* denotes incumbent)

CITY OF COURTENAY MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Erik Eriksson

Bob Wells*

CITY OF COURTENAY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES

Philip Adams

Will Cole-Hamilton*

Brennan Day

David Frisch*

Michael Gilbert

Doug Hillian*

Evan Jolicoeur

Melanie McCollum*

Wendy Morin*

Lyndsey Northcott

Deana Simkin

Manno Theos*

Starr Winchester

CITY OF COURTENAY SCHOOL TRUSTEE CANDIDATES

Shannon Aldinger

Janice Caton*

TOWN OF COMOX MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Russ Arnott*

TOWN OF COMOX COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES

Don Davis

Peter Gibson

Jonathan Kerr*

Maureen Swift*

TOWN OF COMOX SCHOOL TRUSTEE CANDIDATES

Randi Baldwin

Susan Leslie

Vicki Trill

VILLAGE OF CUMBERLAND MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Leslie Baird*

Vickey Brown (incumbent councillor)

VILLAGE OF CUMBERLAND COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES

Troy Therrien

COMOX VALLEY REGIONAL DISTRICT DIRECTOR CANDIDATES

AREA A

Daniel Arbour*

Tamara Meggitt

AREA B

Arzeena Hamir*

Richard Hardy

Keith Stevens

AREA C

Matthew Ellis

Edwin Grieve*

For more information on individual candidates, visit comoxvalleyrecord.com/tag/election-2022/

Any candidates for any position in the Comox Valley are welcome to submit an introductory bio/announcement to the Comox Valley Record for publication in print and online. To submit your announcement, email editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com or call Record editor Terry Farrell directly at 778-225-0029

