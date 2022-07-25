Evan Jolicoeur has announced his candidacy for Courtenay city council. Photo supplied

Evan Jolicoeur announces candidacy for Courtenay council

Evan Jolicoeur, 32, has announced his candidacy for the Courtenay municipal elections to be held on October 15th of this year. Evan is a Registered Nurse, First Nation government administrator, policy strategist and mental health and addictions clinician with over sixteen years of experience in political advocacy.

As Courtenay, and the world, moves out of a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on our health and mental health and driven a wedge into our communities, Evan has been listening to the concerns of the people of Courtenay and is passionate about enacting positive change that will ensure raising a family is more affordable, that housing is more accessible, and our municipal government is more accountable.

“I know people are facing seemingly insurmountable challenges,” he says, “Like inflation, the affordability crisis, the ongoing effects of climate change, and a lack of mental health and substance use support. I am a healer, and I’ve spent my whole life in service, whether as a nurse, a mental health and addictions counsellor, or as an advocate and entrepreneur. I understand policy and systems, and I understand the impacts they have on people. I’m eager to focus my energy on making Courtenay a more future-proof, vibrant city where everyone is healthy, safe and included.”

Friends and co-workers describe Evan as an “eternal optimist with boundless energy.” He’s an active member of the Courtenay Rotary, a member of Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce, and sits on numerous boards and not-for-profits, including: the Comox Valley Substance Use Strategy Committee, the Comox Valley Community Health Network, Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness, Comox Valley Community Action Team, and the Comox Valley Arts Council.

When he’s not in back-to-back meetings, Evan can be found organizing community events, taking in the beauty of Courtenay’s nature, or working on his hobby farm.

For more information on Evan’s campaign and how you can help, visit evanjolicoeur.com or follow him on Instagram (@evan.jolicoeur), Facebook (EvanJolicoeur2022) or Twitter (evan jolicoeur).

