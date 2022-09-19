Evergreen Club members are always smiling - for good reason. Photo supplied

Evergreen Club offers social opportunities for Comox Valley’s 55+ demographic

Come “Discover your Path” at the Evergreen Club Open House and explore the many activities offered to the Comox Valley’s 55+ community.

The Evergreen Club, a social recreational organization for adults 55+, invites community members from across the Comox Valley and beyond to come see what it is all about. The Open House is Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Florence Filberg Centre, 411 Anderton Ave, Courtenay.

Explore the many displays in a friendly interactive environment in the Conference Hall, Rotary Hall and the Evergreen Lounge. There will be demonstrations, activities, info booths, entertainment, complimentary refreshments and door prizes. Guests can try carpet bowling, throw a baseball, try table tennis, floor curling or throw some darts. See how Mah-jong or Mexican Train is played, ask about the club’s music groups or try creating an art project. Stop to admire the many craft groups as they work on their current projects.

Watch for Drama Club members in costume who will be delighted to inform everyone about the annual theatrical productions. Check out thesnooker or 8-ball tables in the games room. Take a break with a complimentary beverage and treat at the “Coffee House” and enjoy the entertainment presented by some of the club’s musicians and singers. Be sure to visit the craft tables to purchase knitted or crocheted items made by our members.

Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about the programs, dining lounge, members’ bus trips and special events. The evergreen Club is now back to full programming with more than 45 activities. Most activity clubs will have an info booth or activity set up at the Open House. Our Evergreen Lounge will be fully open for lunch with an $8 hot meal special as well as soups, sandwiches, salads, and baked goodies. Perhaps plan to stay for lunch or a snack.

The Evergreen Club is a non-profit organization and a program of the Courtenay Recreational Association (CRA). It’s the 75th Anniversary of the CRA and we will also have an anniversary display and historical photos. The Evergreen Club has more than 1,500 members and operates out of the Florence Filberg Centre with support from the City of Courtenay. www.evergreenclub.ca

For more information contact Janet, CRA executive director, at info@evergreenclub.ca, or call 250-338-1000

Evergreen Club members are always smiling - for good reason. Photo supplied
