Explore the exciting possibilities that await for your retirement

Casa Loma Seniors Village in Courtenay is a one-of-a-kind inclusive Village where folks live full and purposeful lives. The deeply established community is connected through the hands and hearts of leaders, carers and culture changers who share a collective voice.

Retirement Concepts Communities support older adults through many different life stages. Responsive, transparent and flexible care and hospitality means peace of mind whether you’re living independently, with assistance or with 24/7 care. Rediscover the future of seniors community living, explore the best housing options for you or a loved one. After all, home should always feel like home.

We have learned much over the last two years and notice that people who stay active, who are connected and inspired by their community, enjoy happier and healthier lives. The Casa Loma Seniors Village Community is sensitive to unique abilities and interests. They imagine and deliver restorative, uplifting and maybe a little adventurous programs and lifestyle options on any given day.

If you’re looking to downsize, find a level of health care support that meets your current and future needs, enjoy and appreciate excellent food, be free from the chores of maintenance and are looking to understand your financial opportunities within either subsidized or private housing and care, the Casa Loma Seniors Village is here to help and nurture you as you explore your options.

You’re invited to an open house on June 9 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 4646 Headquarters Rd., Courtenay. Bring your questions and ideas, worries and joys, and allow the community at Casa Loma to help you tailor a unique future that is safe, supported, comfortable and that maximizes a joy filled quality of life. See you then.

For more information please call: Miranda Sorensen 250-331-4365 or e-mail: msorensen@retirementconcepts.com

