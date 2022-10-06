Fall planting begins at Kus-kus-sum site in Courtenay

Volunteers are planting upland and tidal marsh plants at the Kus-kus-sum site. Scott Stanfield photo Project Watershed welcomes participants to assist with the restoration process. Scott Stanfield photo Over the summer, the society began the process of regrading Kus-kus-sum to natural streamside elevations. Scott Stanfield photo

Over the summer, the Comox Valley Project Watershed Society working with Leighton Contracting Ltd., a K’ómoks Economic Development Corporation joint venture partner, began the process of regrading the Kus-kus-sum site to natural streamside elevations. The site sits next to Dyke Road and the 17th Street Bridge.

“A portion of the site is now at the appropriate elevations and is ready for planting,” said Caitlin Pierzchalski, executive director of Project Watershed. “We are excited to welcome locals and Ocean Bridge participants onsite to assist with this part of the restoration process.”

Planting days for the community have been set for Oct. 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11. Ocean Bridge participants planted on Tuesday. The society has previously partnered with the Ocean Bridge program of Ocean Wise with their Forage Fish Project.

Community members physically able to navigate rough terrain, and engage in planting activities such as digging holes and lifting plants are welcome to volunteer. There’s a morning shift from 9 a.m. to noon, and an afternoon shift from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Each shift is limited to 15 volunteers to ensure there are enough tools. Sign up at projectwatershed.ca.

The society aims to plant around 5,000 native streamside species in the prepared area before the weather turns to winter. Volunteers are planting upland and tidal marsh plants such as Sitka spruce, salmonberry and sedges.

This fall, about a third of the total number of plants will be planted. This is because only a portion of the site is ready for planting. In early spring, earthworks will continue to prepare the remaining portion of the site for planting. More planting events will occur in the spring as the areas to receive plants are ready.

“While we have raised over 70 per cent of the funds for the restoration process, we still have a way to go,” said Caila Holbrook, manager of outreach and education. “We are still accepting any and all donations to help us raise the remaining funds so that we can complete the restoration.”