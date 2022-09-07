Family lawyer Shannon Aldinger announces candidacy for Courtenay school trustee position

Family lawyer Shannon Aldinger will run for the Courtenay school trustee position in the upcoming municipal election.

Family lawyer and mediator Shannon Aldinger is seeking election as school trustee for Courtenay.

As the proud parent of two teenagers raised in Courtenay, Aldinger is a dedicated and outspoken advocate for youth and public education. With over 20 years of experience as a family lawyer, Aldinger is highly skilled in complex problem-solving and decision-making which puts the best interests of children first.

“I’m passionate about ensuring all young people have the best tools and support they need to thrive in elementary and high school and then achieve healthy and rewarding adult lives,” says Aldinger. “I am running to ensure that our local education system and all our students achieve their highest potential over the coming years, as trustees will decide on crucial policies, plans and budgets.”

Throughout her 10 years as a parent in SD71, Aldinger has been a highly active and effective volunteer. She served on her children’s Parent Advisory Councils (PAC) at Ecole Puntledge Park and Mark R. Isfeld Secondary School since 2013. She served on the district PAC since 2017, including as chair of its first sexual health committee and a member of SD71’s committee to revamp its Anti-Discrimination Policy. She spoke out against the planned closure of Ecole Puntledge Park in 2016, and has since advocated for increased provincial funding for schools.

Aldinger has successfully advocated at the district and provincial level for age-appropriate consent education and measures to address gender-based violence among students. In April 2022, Aldinger presented four resolutions to the provincial association of Parent Advisory Councils (BCCPAC), which passed with 94-99 per cent approval from parent and district advisory councils across the province.

Former District PAC chair Brooke Finlayson says Aldinger would be a great trustee.

“Shannon is an ideal leader and listener who will bring principled strategic direction, financial stewardship, commitment to community, deeply researched considered positions, and strong advocacy for equitable education.”

Salinas LaPerriere, Vanier parent and owner of Blue Toque, agrees.

“I was thrilled to hear Shannon is running. I worked closely with Shannon at Puntledge Elementary and she is kind and compassionate, super competent, full of initiative, committed to this community and generous with her time.”

Aldinger supports:

• improved community-wide collaboration on meeting youth needs in the Comox Valley;

• increased collaboration with local governments;

• improved communication, transparency and partnerships with parents; and

• bolder district leadership and accountability in relation to closing the pandemic learning gap, consent education, inclusivity for LGBTQ+ youth, climate change, and truth and reconciliation.

For more information, contact Shannon Aldinger at shannonaldinger1@gmail.com

Election 2022