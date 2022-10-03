Family man, business owner Chris Haslett running for a seat on Comox council

I am excited to announce that I have put my name in for council in the town of Comox in the Oc. 15 election.

I am a resident of Comox where I live with my wife and two daughters. I own and operate a yard maintenance company serving clients in the Comox Valley. I want to make sure that Comox continues to be a great place to live, work, and for my kids to grow up.

As our town continues to grow, I believe that we need to pay close attention to the services that are provided to the residents. This includes making sure that our roads have the capacity to handle the increased traffic, and ensuring that underground services are well maintained and in good working order. As well as having the foresight to see and make upgrades or replacements that are needed before an issue arises and increases costs and causes delays.

With the high cost of housing on the Island, and more specifically the Comox Valley, there is a need to responsibly develop the land we have available to us based on the values and vision of the community. As multi-family developments happen it is important that we continue to work with developers to not only build their projects but continue the previous success’s done by council. This will include income-assisted units, daycare spaces and commercial spaces to help grow and facilitate the working families and businesses that have chosen our community.

The natural beauty of Comox has always drawn people to our community. Creating and maintaining parks and walking trails as well as preserving green spaces should always be a priority, including connecting our communities through expanded trails and pathways while increasing ease of access.

I currently have the pleasure of serving on the board of directors with the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation. Alongside, strong community leaders, we raise funds to secure services, training, and equipment to sites throughout the Comox Valley to ensure that the residents have the best possible care available to them. With the current doctor shortages, helping provide equipment and education can support the retention of our current healthcare professionals. This can also help the efforts to recruit more doctors to our community.

I look forward to the opportunity to serve our active and vibrant community and continue the successes that have made Comox a great place to call home. I can be reached at c.chrishaslett@gmail.com.

ComoxElection 2022