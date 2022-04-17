Feedback required to shape future of Comox Valley transit system

BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District want to receive feedback on how to improve transit across the Comox Valley Regional Transit system.

They are asking for public input to update the 2014 Transit Future Plan, and to identify transit priorities for the next five years. Feedback will help develop a Transit Future Action Plan, which will support transit decision-making regarding service and infrastructure improvements. To provide feedback, visit engage.bctransit.com/comoxvalley2022. Paper copies of the survey are available at the CVRD corporate office, the Sports Centre and the Aquatic Centre.

Feedback gathered through the online survey will help inform the plan. In particular, BC Transit and its local government partners are looking for feedback around challenges and opportunities with the current transit service, proposed service to the Regional District of Nanaimo, transit routes in the West Courtenay area as well, as transit service on Denman and Hornby Islands. The Transit Future Action Plan will provide a vision and implementation strategy for improving the region’s transit network in the short to medium term.

FMI: bctransit.com/comox-valley

BC TransitComox Valley Regional District