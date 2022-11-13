FIiesta World Craft Bazaar returns to Courtenay’s Florence Filberg Centre

Craftspeople from all over the world are represented at the Fiesta World Craft Bazaar in Courtenay on Nov. 18 and 19. (Submitted photo)

The Fiesta World Craft Bazaar returns to Courtenay for a 30th season.

Yes Fiesta is old, but she doesn’t look old! She has a spring in her step and she always has something new to show off. On Nov. 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Filberg Centre (11 Anderton Ave., Courtenay) will once again transform into the exotic bazaars of Asia, Africa, and Central and South America.

One thing that you should know about Fiesta is that she is very green! The majority of artisans operate out of their homes and workshops. They are able to practise their craft in harmony with the environment in safe working conditions. Mothers can often have their young ones close and they can work part-time. The crafters are also very innovative in reclaiming, re-valuing and recycling materials that would otherwise end up in landfills, such as coconut shells, cow horns, magazines and much more.

The people most affected by our climate crisis are the marginalized, and they have done little to cause it. These are the craft people who you are supporting and that is why Fiesta is such a win-win experience!

Three stores are coming to Fiesta: Mondo and Company from Ganges, Mystic Lotus from Parksville and Global Village from Nanaimo. They are all passionate about sourcing unique designs and quality handcrafted products covering home decor, clothing, bath and body, ornaments, and food items and more from over 30 countries.

Jenny will be bringing colourful sisal baskets from Kenya. Marcia will be bringing African Aids Angels to make your Christmas tree proud.

The Shea butter Market will be good for your skin.

Doris will be selling exquisite beaded hummingbirds and Kathy will be selling vibrant scarves, both from Guatemala. There will be elegant pottery vases from Nicaragua.

Our local L’Arche soups and candles are popular.

Something new this year is the three-dimensional greeting cards from Vietnam.

The Glacier Grannies and Artsphere will be having their usual creative and gorgeous decorations.

Fiesta food will be outside by three gazebos. Amy is bringing her vegan delights, Lorena and Janette will be tempting us with their pupusas, and Andrew of White Caps coffee will also be selling cookies.

Fair trade is good for people and Mother Earth! So bring your list, there is something for everyone!

Fiesta is fun, fair and eco-friendly, and looking fabulous for 30.

ChristmasComox Valley