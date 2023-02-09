Love in the Time of Fentanyl (81 min) is an intimate film looking beyond the stigma of injection drug users. (screenshot)

Film screening and discussion upcoming regarding toxic drug supply in the Comox Valley

As B.C. continues to lose an average of six people each day to the opioid crisis, what is the current situation in the Comox Valley?

How can we get past stigma to respond with compassion?

Join World Community and partner groups on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre, North Island College, for an evening of film followed by a panel of Comox Valley advocates and agencies to learn about our local situation.

Love in the Time of Fentanyl (81 min) is an intimate film looking beyond the stigma of injection drug users. The Overdose Prevention Society (OPS) in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside opened its doors as a renegade safe injection site that employs current and former drug users. Its staff saves lives and gives hope to a profoundly marginalized community.

Love in the Time of Fentanyl – TRAILER from Lost Time Media on Vimeo.

The film follows Sarah, an activist who opened OPS without government approval; Trey, a graffiti artist and former heroin user; Ronnie, a seasoned frontline worker nicknamed Narcan Jesus; Norma, a much-loved Indigenous elder; and Dana, an active fentanyl user who constantly saves lives at work.

“Tragically, our Valley lost 37 community members in 2022 to toxic drug poisoning, the most we have lost in one year since the start of this Public Health Emergency in 2016,” said Betty Tate, member of the Comox Valley Substance Use Strategy Committee. “This is unacceptable and unnecessary. We need to continue to learn about this tragedy and act with care and compassion together to stop the stigma and harm from toxic drugs. Please come see this film!”

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. to view displays and talk with local service providers. Admission is by donation.

For film trailer, go to www.worldcommunity.ca

ALSO: As drug decriminalization rolls out, expert largely praises what B.C. is trying to do

Comox Valleyfentanylfilm

