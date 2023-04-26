First of its kind wellness festival comes to the Comox Valley

There will be a variety of interactive stations at the Alchemy of Gathering, including access to various meditation techniques including Comox Valley’s own Ocean Stone labyrinth. Photo supplied

Preparations are underway for the first annual the Alchemy of Gathering: Wellness – Community – Creativity.

Set in the beautiful atmosphere of the Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens, this wellness festival will focus on the community gathering to share ideas on wellness, connection, identity, creativity, healing and more.

Inspired by her book A Guide to the Collective Awakening: Advice, Tools & Art Projects, local author and artist Jenna Walker had the idea to bring this festival to life.

“I wanted to create an open space for the community to come together and celebrate our connections,” she said.

With help from festival organizers Jess Moore, the Alchemy of Gathering will be a celebration of diversity, culture, and healing.

Open to all, participants will have the opportunity to join various ‘Art for Healing’ workshops where they will take home their own projects. On the stage, throughout the day, there will be presentations, live music and a sound healing performance. There will also be a variety of interactive stations including access to various meditation techniques including Comox Valley’s own Ocean Stone labyrinth.

A self-guided, walking meditation, the labyrinth is credited for providing connectedness to oneself that a person experiences long after walking the hand-made path. This cross-cultural and ancient wellness tool was designed to foster contemplation and discernment.

If you have a product or service related to wellness, creativity, healing, empowerment, self-care and community, join the 40+ vendors and food trucks that will be coming out to this community event on Saturday, June 10.

For more information on event details and for vendor and non-profit inquiries, please visit https://www.changesbyjenna.com/the-alchemy-of-gathering-1

Tickets available through the Tidemark Theatre. Five per cent of ticket sales will be donated to the Copper Legacy: Indigenous Empowerment Society.

