Focus on nature for Comox Valley Land Trust’s photo contest

By Tanis Gower

Special to the Record

The Comox Valley Land Trust is thrilled to announce its second annual photo contest to celebrate the beauty and significance of nature in the Valley.

Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or a beginner, this contest is for you! If you love spending time outdoors, don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your skills and win amazing prizes.

You have until May 31 to capture images of local flora, fauna, and landscapes. The judging panel, comprising three talented local photographers, will award the prizes.

The first prize is a $750 gift card from London Drugs, our best local store for photography equipment. Second prize is four alpine lift tickets and four days of equipment rental from Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

The third prize winner will receive a four-hour rental of two tandem kayaks from Comox Valley Kayaks and Canoes.

This contest is not just about capturing great photographs; it’s also about celebrating nature in the Valley. With so many opportunities to be outdoors, we are fortunate to call this place home. Our natural habitats not only support fish, wildlife, and biodiversity, but they also improve our quality of life and help lessen the effects of climate change.

As a charity that works to conserve and restore nature, the Comox Valley Land Trust has played a significant role in protecting more than 600 hectares of ecologically significant land since 1999. The photo contest is an opportunity to collaborate with the community and highlight the value of nature.

Images of domestic animals or pets, private gardens, or people do not qualify. Please submit photos of wild flora and fauna, or natural landscapes.

The CV Land Trust’s website (cvlandtrust.ca/photocontest) has all the details, rules, and submission forms for the contest. Enter to have a chance to win great prizes!

ALSO: Winners from 2022 CVLT photo contest revealed

Comox ValleyPhotography