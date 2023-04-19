Food and climate documentary coming to Courtenay for one showing

Still photo from film To Which We Belong. Supplied

Growing food has important impacts, either positive or negative, upon our planet and our climate.

World Community’s next film, To Which We Belong (89 min), looks at the healthy benefits of holistic farming. This inspiring documentary screens Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in the Stan Hagen Theatre at North Island College.

Featured are nine farms, ranging from American states to Kenya and Mexico, all of which were depleted of nutrients by the practice of growing a single type of crop over and over again. By diversifying crops and leaving years of industrialized agriculture behind, a new healthier environment for native plants is possible.

These unsung hero farmers are improving the health of our soil and sea to save their livelihoods – and our planet.

This film is only available for one ‘in person’ screening. Everyone is welcome. Admission is by donation.

Climate crisisfood security