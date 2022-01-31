Former prostate support group contributes to the Comox Valley Hospital’s urology department

Ray Lindsay describes the community support of the Prostate Cancer Support Group as “phenomenal,” and speaks of many individuals and organizations that helped, including a local barbershop quartet that regularly donated the earnings it received from serenading people on Valentine’s Day.

With the growing volume of online resources and changes in confidentiality rules for visiting patients in the hospital, the group determined that people were able to find information and resources in other ways and completed its operations in 2015.

Ray and his daughter RaeAnn Hartman, retired nurse and associate dean of Health and Human Services at North Island College, recently visited the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation, donating the remaining funds from the Comox Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group to assist the hospital’s Urology Department. Lindsay is pleased that these funds will contribute to the purchase of digital ureteroscopes and thrilled that the donation will benefit the community where the money was raised.

The Foundation is honoured to have received this donation, to learn of the important work of the former Prostate Cancer Support Group, and to hear of the tremendous community support that surrounded them.

