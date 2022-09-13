Former two-term councillor Don Davis seeking return to Comox council

Former two-term councillor (1999-2005) Don Davis (seen here with his wife, Judi) will run for a seat on Comox council. This will be the 10th time his name appears on the Comox ballot.

My vision for Comox is that our community continues to be a beautiful, safe, secure and affordable place for all segments of society to enjoy and live in. I want to serve you, on Comox Council. Mayor and Council are in place to serve the community, and that can only be accomplished with community involvement. All segments of our community are not being represented and I will fill that void.

My main focus is to have council reconnect with the community and get more input from the public before decisions are made. The public should be able to contact their Council without complication. I am a person who listens to the feedback of the citizens of the town, and have done my best to act on their behalf. I have answers to inquiries and advised the outcome. Core services, roads and sewers need to be upgraded to serve our growing population. Infrastructure upgrades have fallen behind and we will soon be facing millions of dollars to catch up. Town facilities should be environmentally sustainable. Community involvement must include our First Nations, Sustainability, and Affordable Housing. We must look out for the best interests of seniors by improving accessibility and by upgrading sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic lights and related infrastructure.

I served on the Design Panel, Harbour Authority, Community Justice Society, Chamber of Commerce, Regional District Sewer Committee, and Vancouver Island Regional Library board. My initiative led to the construction of a new library. This, rather than refurbishing the old building, better serves by housing the Pearl Ellis Gallery and Comox Archives and Museum. I have consistently attended council meetings as a spectator and as a councillor.

I joined the R.C.A.F. in 1966, retiring in 1990. Being appointed to the design panel piqued my interest in local politics. My mandate is core infrastructure. Although recreational and aesthetic projects are beneficial to our community, our roads and sewers need to be upgraded to serve our growing population. I am a life member of The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 160, Comox, serving in a number of positions including first vice-president, treasurer, and as sergeant at arms. By co-operatively working as a community we will insure that Comox will continue to be the beautiful, safe, secure and affordable place to live in. Any questions or offers to donate, phone at home 250-339-0505, cell 250-702-2876.

Email votedondaviscomox@gmail.com, Facebook Don Davis for Comox Council, or dondavis.ca

