Lake Park Society is offering canoe tours and more this summer. Photo by Sara Kempner Photography

Free canoe tours at Cumberland Lake Park this spring and summer

Tour explores past, present and emerging stories of Comox Lake Watershed

This spring and summer, Lake Park Society is offering free watershed canoe tours, children’s ‘Park Ranger’ programs, as well as movie and music nights.

You don’t need to be staying at the Cumberland Lake Park Campground to join in the fun. However, the total number of participants will be limited for certain programs.

The all-ages watershed canoe tour takes place every Sunday in 29-foot voyageur canoes that were purchased with the generous support of the Comox Valley Community Foundation. The tour explores past, present and emerging stories of the Comox Lake Watershed and is suitable for anyone comfortable sitting in a large canoe for around 1.5 hours. Participation will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and online registration is recommended. More information and registration is available at cumberlandlakepark.ca.

Cumberland Lake Park and Campground is located five kilometres west of Cumberland on the shores of Comox Lake. The park is owned by the Village of Cumberland and is operated by a local not-for-profit, Lake Park Society (formerly Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society). Lake Park Society’s mission is to create wonder and connection through outdoor experiences. Campground and water-sport rentals are also available for reservation at cumberlandlakepark.ca.

