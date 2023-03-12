Art therapy is one example of creative therapy. Creative Therapies Week runs March 12-18. (Courtesy of the Bateman Foundation)

Art therapy is one example of creative therapy. Creative Therapies Week runs March 12-18. (Courtesy of the Bateman Foundation)

Free events in Courtenay for Creative Therapies Week

Creative therapies are active non-verbal processes which involve the senses in order to better understand ourselves and our world, make positive changes or deal with life’s challenges.

When words are difficult to find in order to communicate inner thoughts and feelings, the creative therapies help overcome verbal obstacles. In a therapeutic arts program a variety of creative therapies may be used in order to facilitate mental wellness.

Art therapy – drawing, painting, sculpture, clay, collage, assemblage, photography, land art, printmaking.

Performance art therapy – drama and role-play, dance, mime, puppetry, mask-making, yoga movements, meditation and visualization.

Music therapy – making noises! Instrumental and voice.

Eco-art therapy – making art using materials from nature and working in an outdoor setting, forest bathing, land art, garden-making, art making using ocean detritus and litter.

Play therapy – a combination of all the types – especially movement in problem-solving. Most often used with very young children but everyone benefits from play.

Creative Therapies Week is March 12-18 and the Silver Bowerbird Studio & Gallery will be hosting an “Art Play for Wellness” Week with interactive activities Tuesday through Saturday 12-6 p.m..

This is a free event. Join Margaret McKenzie in the studio. Enter from the back lane of 479 4th St. Downtown Courtenay web: www.silverbowerbird.ca

