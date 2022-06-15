Free therapist consultation in Comox for those living with chronic pain

A free talk to discuss simple ways of dealing with chronic pain will take place June 24 in Comox. File photo

Record staff

Does chronic pain interfere with your day-to-day life? Would you like to take longer walks, do household chores with greater ease, hit a golf ball further?

With summer weather approaching people are looking to be more active and often people who live with chronic pain feel unsure about how to increase their levels of physical activity in safe manner for fear of (re)injury and/or increasing the intensity and frequency of their pain experiences.

IRP Health may have a solution. The exercise therapy and kinesiology company is offering a free one-hour conversation with a certified athletic therapist who specializes in exercise prescription for people who live with chronic pain.

This free talk will teach “surprisingly simple ways to move well with chronic pain.”

The event takes place at 12:30 p.m. on June 24 at the Comox Legion (1825 Comox Ave.)

An event handout will be provided in person to those who attend.

Although IRP Health runs programs exclusively for military veterans who have medically released due to a service related injury, RCMP and first responders, this consult is open to anyone.

“We want to share that information with the public even if they aren’t program participants — everybody deserves to know ways of improving the quality of their life,” said Andrea Kruger.

For more info, contact Kruger at 250-858-3782, or by email at andrea@irphealth.ca

chronic painComox Valley