Free transit offered in Comox Valley on Canada Day

BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District will be offering free transit to help celebrate Canada Day on July 1.

Due to the holiday celebrations, there will be some custom routing and schedule changes including:

•Use of a temporary South Downtown Exchange on Fitzgerald Ave at 6th Street;

•Use of a temporary North Exchange at Ryan Road and Old Island Hwy.

Customers can visit bctransit.com/comox-valley for system maps and information on trip planning.

Also, the annual summer service change, which coincides with the end of the school year, comes into effect on Thursday, June 30.

Select trips will be removed from the following routes:

•Anfield Centre/Comox Mall

•Cumberland/Anfield Centre

•Comox Local

•Driftwood Mall/Comox Mall

•Vanier

•VMP Connector

BC Transit and its partners work hard to match service with demand. These changes reflect the end of the school year. These trips will return in the fall, in time for the start of school.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the transit system, including the new route 15 Comox Mall/Aquatic Centre, via Back Road, will continue to run through the summer allowing residents to travel throughout the Comox Valley for work, shopping or play.

