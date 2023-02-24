Free workshop in Comox on effective engagement with Indigenous people

Comox Valley Community Foundation is hosting a workshop entitled “Effective Engagement with Indigenous People” with facilitators Sonora Morin and Nick Chowdhury of ‘Wi’la’mola Consulting.

This free workshop, intended for staff and volunteers within the Comox Valley community services sector, will be held on Monday, March 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Comox Community Centre.

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) has stated that today’s organizations and governments shall consult and co-operate in good faith with Indigenous people. Formulating effective alliances and relationships works towards the spirit of reconciliation; a path we all need to walk together on to enact change. Understanding how to have these effective engagements within our western organizations and knowing how to navigate some of these protocols based on respect, can improve relationships and the experience for all involved.

As stated in the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, there is a strong need to increase opportunities for intercultural training, promote awareness, histories and perspectives. ‘Wi’la’mola is an Indigenous-owned and operated organization trained in facilitation, mediation, and conflict resolution, specializing in education. The workshop is geared to help facilitate that learning and provide tangible tools that will help you effectively engage with Indigenous people.

Through this workshop, participants will learn about:

• Allyship – First Step to Reconciliation.

• Why it’s important and required to work with Indigenous people.

• Specific logistics to create a functional and culturally respectful space.

• Understanding of Indigenous communication styles, territory importance, decision-making, data sovereignty, consultation and accountability.

• Where your organization will benefit from increased/improved engagement with Indigenous people.

• Raising your level of self-awareness.

The workshop is free to attend and is an in-person event for members (staff and volunteer board members) of the Comox Valley community services sector only. It is recommended that two individuals from an organization attend. Participants may find previous attendance at a Building Bridges: Through Understanding the Village workshop helpful.

Please register by visiting https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/537864084957.

This workshop and those that will follow in 2023 are part of CVCF’s $20,000 commitment to support the charitable and not-for-profit sector through training and development for staff and volunteers.

Since 1996, CVCF has awarded $5.75 million to over 175 local non-profits and 250 students in the form of grants and scholarships. As a funder, the CVCF supports all not-for-profit and charitable organizations in our community so that they may respond to the pressing and ever-evolving needs and priorities of our residents. For further information about how you can help build this community fund, please visit www.cvcfoundation.org or call 250-338-8444.

Comox ValleyIndigenous peoplesIndigenous reconcilliation