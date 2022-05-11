Garden bugs the topic of next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting

Linda Gilkeson discusses garden bugs - which ones are good and which wones are bad - at the next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting, May 16

When it comes to insects in your garden, do you know how to tell pests from beneficial species?

At 7 p.m. on Monday, May 16 via Zoom, the Comox Valley Horticultural Society is honored to have Dr. Linda Gilkeson help us differentiate the good from the ugly bugs in our gardens.

After all, most of the insects in gardens are not pests. All too often, plant damage is blamed on good bugs found on leaves where they are actually hunting for the true culprits. This talk will show you how to distinguish common beneficial insects from similar pests and review ways to manage pests while causing the least harm to beneficial insects.

Dr. Gilkeson earned her PhD in entomology from McGill University in 1986 before moving to B.C. She has an impressive and extensive list of accreditations from working in the provincial government, promoting the reduction and elimination of pesticides and was awarded the Queen’s Jubilee medal for her work. Her book, Backyard Bounty, is a B.C. best seller. As a private consultant, Gilkeson is a regular instructor in the Master Gardner Program in B.C. and is busy year round conducting workshops on pest management. We are excited to glean hints of a flourishing gardening future as she speaks from her years of dedication and experience.

Advanced registration is required for both members and non-members. Current members will receive a separate Zoom invitation. Registration for non-members ($5.50) is simple – visit www.comoxvalleyhortsociety.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday May 13, as it requires two days to process.

