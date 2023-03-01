Garden Shed Auction to help Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North’s Courtenay build

The team at Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) is excited to announce the 2023 Garden Shed Auction, which will support the non-profit’s latest affordable housing project on 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay.

The auction will run from March 6-31, just in time for spring.

Bidding starts at $500, and the shed can be viewed by potential bidders at the Comox Valley ReStore. The cottage-style shed measures 99” (l) x 75” (w) x 106” (h), with an entrance deck measuring 48” x 75.”

Built by experienced Habitat volunteers, the garden shed is made to last, with sturdy construction and high-quality materials.

“This shed was built by volunteers who are used to building houses, so it’s built like a house,” said Tudor Davies, an experienced Habitat construction volunteer who helped build the shed. “We had five volunteers. It was about five and a half days of work to put it together. It’s a really well-built shed. It’s very sturdy, so you can put it on a trailer or truck.”

Features include vinyl siding with Tyvek underneath, household windows that you can open with a hand crank, a shingle roof with tar paper, and an overhang at the entrance. Funds from the auction will support Habitat VIN’s affordable housing development, a 12-home project on 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay.

The project aims to provide safe, decent, and affordable homes to families in the community. The garden shed auction is an opportunity for the community to support this initiative while also taking home a beautiful and functional addition to their backyard.

Habitat VIN has brought the community together to build 39 affordable homes on North Vancouver Island since founding in 2004. Habitat homeowners pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income and volunteer 500 hours with the organization. As homeowners pay off their mortgage, the funds are reinvested into a revolving fund, which is then used to build more homes for more families in the community. To register for the auction and place your bid, visit charityauction.bid/habitatshed. If you don’t have the space for a shed, but still want to support Habitat VIN’s affordable housing projects, make a one-time or monthly donation at habitatdonate.com.

Comox Valleyfundraiser