Gardens on Anderton celebrates National Gardening Day

The Gardens on Anderton will be hosting a special event to celebrate National Gardening Day, June 18. File photo

The Canadian Garden Council has proclaimed 2022 the “Year of the Garden” and the Anderton Therapeutic Gardens Society invites you to celebrate at a special event on June 18, the National Day of the Garden.

Join the fun at the Gardens on Anderton from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for activities and workshops of interest to all levels (and ages!) of gardening enthusiasts. The theme for the day is “Learning About Gardens” and below are just some of the opportunities to encourage everyone to get growing.

Soil scientist Andrew Couzens from Terra Flora Organics and Local Harvest Gardening in Chilliwack will offer a “What is Living Soil?” demonstration with Q&A session.

Join Kerry Ann Griffiths, from Church Street Urban Farm in Comox, to learn about no-dig gardening.

Bring your fruit and vegetable gardening questions for a special Q&A with the Duchess of Dirt, Leslie Cox and learn about arranging flowers with a bouquet-making demonstration from Louisa.

The Comox Valley Horticulture Society will be there with an information table and bonsai display.

At the North Island Rhododendron Society table, learn about why rhodos are so popular in our region and enter a draw to win a rhododendron plant. Kids can plant a sunflower to bring home while they play in the Children’s Garden.

The National Day of the Garden celebration promises to be fun-filled event and a great opportunity to learn more about the benefits and enjoyment of gardening. Bring the whole family, pack a picnic and meander through two acres of beauty. Be inspired by flowers galore, peaceful sit spots, a labyrinth, apiary, and more within the fully accessible grounds. Admission is by donation, the snack shack and gift shop will be open, and there will be raffle prizes.

The “Year of the Garden” initiative aims to inspire and inform Canadians about the many health and well-being, economic, and environmental benefits gardens and gardening provide, and along the way provide tips and tricks for gardening success and the enjoyment of gardens. For more information, see www.livethegardenlife.gardenscanada.ca.

The Gardens on Anderton, created and run by the non-profit volunteer Anderton

Therapeutic Gardens Society are located at 2012 Anderton Rd. (behind the Anderton Nursery). They are open daily until September from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (except statutory holidays), admission is by donation (suggested $5). Membership is $25 for individuals and $35 for a family (one household). Check the website www.gardensonanderton.org or the Facebook page for more details and information about upcoming events.

