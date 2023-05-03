Glacier Grannies’ Giant Garage Sale coming to Comox

All kinds of treasures to be found at the Glacier Grannies’ Giant Garage Sale, May 13. Photo supplied The Glacier Grannies’ Giant Garage Sale supports the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation. Through community-led organizations, the campaign supports and empowers grandmothers in sub-Saharan Africa as they raise their grandchildren, orphaned in the HIV and AIDS pandemic. Photo by Alixis MacDonald.

The Glacier Grannies invite you to their giant sale, taking place on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Comox United Church, 250 Beach Drive.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, their beautiful crafts will be available, as well as home baking, a wide variety of plants, and a table of fashion jewelry.

There will also be a “car boot sale” – quality second-hand items sold from their car trunks.

Enjoy coffee and muffins while you browse.

All proceeds from the sales will go to the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

Through community-led organizations, the campaign supports and empowers grandmothers in sub-Saharan Africa as they raise their grandchildren, orphaned in the HIV and AIDS pandemic.

The ‘Grannies’ look forward to seeing you on May 13.

Comox Valleyfundraiser